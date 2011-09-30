Jay-Z Throws Charity Carnival In New York [Photos + Video]

Jay-Z Hosts Carnival For His Shawn Carter Foundation

Jay-Z hosted a carnival at the Hudson River Park pier for his Shawn Carter Foundation on Thursday night.

Proceeds from the $1,000 per ticket carnival-theme “Making the Ordinary Extraordinary” event go towards Jay-Z’s organization, which helps students with financial hardships pursue higher education.

“Just providing opportunity and seeing what people do with that opportunity. If you want to go further and you want to further your education, just giving someone that extra little push [so] that maybe you’ll turn out to be someone special,” Jay said to MTV News.

Jay-Z and his mother Gloria Carter started the Shawn Carter Foundation in 2002, and have since awarded 750 students with scholarships, totaling over $1 million.

More pics from the event and a MTV News interview with Jay-Z are on the next pages.

