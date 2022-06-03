Kanye West Trademarks YEEZUS For Amusement Parks, NFT’s, Toys And More

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

After denouncing the Metaverse it seems Kanye West is going to eventually take his talents there. He has filed a YEEZUS trademark for NFT purposes and more.

As per Hype Beast the Chicago, Illinois native has pulled a potentially big boss move. On Wednesday, June 1 it was revealed by trademark attorney Josh Gerben that Ye has submitted paperwork with the goal of leveraging the term YEEZUS for multiple business opportunities. “After denouncing the Metaverse it seems Kanye West is going to eventually take his talents there. He has filed a YEEZUS trademark for NFT purposes and more” he wrote via Twitter.

According to the social media he registered the moniker for Notable Goods & Services to include amusement parks, blockchain-backed currencies and non-fungible tokes (NFTs), physical and online retail stores, toys, games, sporting equipment, campaign buttons, clothing, bags, household items and cosmetics.

While West made it clear he wasn’t interested in doing NFT’s back in February he has expressed interest in creating his own amusement park. Back in 2012 he detailed the goal in a brief interview with NME at Cannes. “What I want to do post-Grammys is I want to work on cities, I want to work on amusement parks, I want to change entertainment experiences,” he told GQ. “[It’s] something like if McQueen or Tarsem [Singh] was to meet the entertainment value of a Cirque du Soleil or a Walt Disney.”

Photo: Revolt