HHW Gaming: New Trailer For Netflix’s ‘Resident Evil’ Series Possibly Reveals Tyrant & More

A new trailer for Netflix’s Resident Evil has arrived, and it revealed a lot of monsters and mayhem.

Is Wesker A Tyrant In The New Netflix Resident Evil Series?

Since its announcement, Netflix’s Resident Evil series has spawned nothing but questions, specifically about the casting of Lance Reddick as the game’s iconic villain Albert Wesker.

In May, a teaser trailer revealed further expounded on a cast announcement photo shared in June. At the time, we only knew Reddick was playing Wesker. The trailer confirmed Ella Balinska (Charlie’s Angels) and Tamara Smart (Artemis Fowl) would be playing his twin daughters, Jade and Billie.

Now a new trailer has arrived, and it is revealing even more details about the already polarizing series. The trailer revealed during Netflix’s Geek Week shows that zombies are not the only monsters the remaining humans have to worry about.

The survivors who have not had their brains and flesh munched on by the living dead also have to avoid a giant slug or caterpillar, giant spiders, lickers, and from what we gather, a tyrant who kind of looks like Lance Reddick at a glance.

Netflix’s Resident Evil takes place three decades after the T-Virus ravaged the planet. Umbrella is looking to rebuild its image with a new drug called Joy that Wekser reveals contains the T-Virus. Based on what we witness in the trailer, Joy leads to pain because everything quickly goes to hell.

The official synopsis reads:

Year 2036 – 14 years after the spread of Joy caused so much pain, Jade Wesker fights for survival in a world overrun by the blood-thirsty infected and mind-shattering creatures. In this absolute carnage, Jade is haunted by her past in New Raccoon City, by her father’s chilling connections to the sinister Umbrella Corporation but mostly by what happened to her sister, Billie.

The Show Looks Better Than The Movies

We still don’t have a clear idea why Albert Wesker in the show is not melanin deficient but speaking with Resident Evil’s showrunner, executive producer, and writer Andrew Dabb (Supernatural), the version of Wesker we know and hate is “dead.”

“So, number one, if you know the games, Wesker’s dead. He got blown up by a rocket launcher in a volcano. How I think we all want to go. I think we all want to go that way in the games,” Dabb jokingly begins. “The games are our backstory. So everything in the games exists in this world. So how’s Wesker alive now? I will say stay tuned. And the answer is not like; he’s immune to law. We have a pretty good answer for that one.”

We can’t wait to see the twist. Step into the new trailer below.

Photo: Courtesy of Netflix