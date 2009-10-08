Jay-Z and Beyonce To Perform For 2010 World Cup

Jay-Z and Beyonce are taking their international celebrity status to new heights and performing for their fans at the 2010 World Cup in South Africa. Fifa or the Federation Internationale De Football Association asked the Grammy winning artist and her husband to perform for a kick-off concert of the upcoming soccer finals. The Carters will perform separately alongside popular African artists and The Black Eyed Peas. The performances are being used to stir up excitement among fans, sponsors and broadcasters in the countdown to the opening game. The event will take place at the Orlando Stadium in Soweto, Africa June 10, 2010.

Proceeds from the concert will be donated to “20 Centres for 2010”, the Official Campaign of the 2010 FIFA World Cup South Africa. The goal of the program is to build community centers in Africa offering education and healthcare services as well as football training to disadvantaged communities.

Until then Beyonce is traveling to Dubai next month to perform with legendary rock band, Aerosmith. Their performances will be part of the Formula One race in Abu Dhab and serve as the openers and closers of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix weekend.