Yung Miami Leaves Diddy Speechless in Teaser for New ‘Caresha Please’ Podcast

Yung Miami is turning the heat up this summer with her new podcast Caresha Please and the teaser that features a speechless Diddy confirms that she didn’t come to play.

In the trailer that’s making its rounds across social media, she casually asked the music mogul about his new R&B label Love Records, and how life has been for him since the passing of Kim Porter.

The sexy City Girl turned up the heat later in the episode when she asked Diddy if he was ready for the smoke in which nothing was off-limits. The “Rap Freaks” star then fired off questions about his sex life, relationship status, if he’s faithful or not, and why he never married.

She even turned things up a notch by inquiring about the two’s relationship status, leaving Diddy shook and speechless which is pretty rare for the BadBoy Records star. This particular question also prompted Diddy to address their rumored love affair which you’ll have to tune in to find out about.

In regards to the addition of Caresha Please on REVOLT, Diddy stated, “REVOLT is about giving a platform to the most authentic and disruptive voices in Hip Hop that move the culture. Yung Miami is not only a superstar artist, she’s also unapologetically herself and brings a perspective women around the world can relate to, which is why I’m excited to bring her podcast to life.”

For Yung Miami, she’s ready to bring the heat while keeping viewers on the edge of their seats. “Be ready to be entertained, you never know who may pop up, all things go on Caresha Please. Nothing is off-limits,” she said in the statement.

The full episode of Caresha Please premiered on June 9, 2022, and is now available on YouTube and REVOLT. Watch below.