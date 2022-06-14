The First Trailer For Issa Rae’s New Comedy ‘Rap Sh!t’ Is Giving City Girls Vibes

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Insecure is done, but it looks like Rap Sh!t will be picking up the baton.

It’s A Bad B*tch Rennaisance In Rap Sh!t

The first trailer for Issa Rae’s new comedy Rap Sh!t has arrived, and it will be taking viewers on a trip to Miami. The roughly one-minute teaser follows two estranged high school friends from the 305, Shawna (Aida Osman) and Mia (KaMillion), reuniting to form a rap group.

The brief look at the show coming to HBO Max on July 21 encapsulates Shawna and Mia’s adventures trying to establish themselves in the Hip-Hop game while navigating life in the United States’ popular vacation destination.

If you also got City Girls vibes while watching the two stars try to make their rap dreams a reality, there is a good reason for that. The real City Girls, JT, and Yung Miami, serve as co-executive producers on Rap Sh!t, along with Kevin “Coach K” Lee and Pierre “P” Thomas for Quality Control Films and Sara Rastogi for HooRae.

Issa Rae’s Fingerprints Are All Over The Show

Issa Rae is not the star of this show, but you can rest assured her fingerprints are all over it. The Insecure creator and multi-hyphenate wrote Rap Sh! t’s premiere and joined showrunner Syreeta Singleton in penning the season finale. Rae also is an executive producer on the show.

As for the music in Rap Sh!t, you can bet your bottom dollar it will be on-point like it was in Insecure. Rae’s music imprint Raedio will be handling the music supervision aspect of the show.

The trailer for Rap Sh!t comes ahead of Rae bringing the show to Black Film Festival in Miami, where she will be serving as ambassador. Rae will close the festival by premiering the highly anticipated HBO Max series.

You can peep the teaser trailer below.

—

Photo: Alicia Vera/HBO Max