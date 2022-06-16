Off-White x Nike Air Force 1 Mid’s To Drop Next Week

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Virgil Abloh may no longer be with us (Rest In Power, King) but his vision and creations continue to be a part of our fashion lives and Nike will be releasing another Off-White x Air Force 1 that may or may not be must-have amongst sneaker enthusiasts.

According to Hypebeast the new Off-White Air Force 1 mid’s will be releasing soon and the design alone promises to be an eye-catching creation if nothing else. Coming in both a white and black colorway, the sneakers will feature a combination of synthetic materials and rubber along with some ankle straps that haven’t been utilized by sneakerheads in quite some time (just sayin’).

Additional detailing comes in the form of dual lace systems with lace toggles, transparent heel tabs, TPU heel caps and “AIR” stitched at the extended tongues. The usual Off-White™ elements like orange tabs, zip-tie tag and Helvetica text mark the medial sides are also found on the shoe. Finishing up the upcoming release are matching sole units outfitted with warped orange Air units and multicolor track spike elements.

They definitely look interesting. Whether or not these hit grail status remains to be seen, but they’ll definitely sell out quick.

Set to retail for $185 both kicks are set to drop on June 23rd, but we all know what Nike is known for shuffling release dates (still waiting on those Jackie Robinson Dunks, damnit!).

Check out pics of the Off-White Air Force 1 mid’s below and let us know if you’ll be trying to copp a pair come next week in the comments section below.