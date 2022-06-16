HHW Gaming: ID@Xbox Summer Game Fest Demo Event Teases 4 Games Worth Trying Out

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

The folks at Xbox have more good news following its extended showcase. Gamers can now look forward to playing a bunch of upcoming titles early as part of the ID@Xbox Summer Game Fest Demo Event.

ID@Xbox Summer Game Fest Demo Event Is Back

Thursday (Jun.16), Xbox announced the return of its ID@Xbox Summer Game Fest Demo Event as part of Geoff Keighley’s Summer Game Fest promotion. This will mark the third time Xbox will be hosting it.

Starting June 21 and running through June 27, Xbox states gamers will be able to get their hands on “30 demos of upcoming unreleased games for Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One!” In a blog post, Xbox noted each demo would live on the Xbox Dashboard for a week, with some of them possibly returning to the demo channel later.

Some of the demos will disappear, so you better check them out immediately. Xbox also wants to hear from you, so take any concerns, criticism, and praise to the game’s developers on social media and their websites.

Xbox pointed out how unique the ID@Xbox Summer Game Fest Demo Event is by saying these are not usual demos posted on the demos channel. The video game company usually shares demos after the game has been or is near completion by the developer.

Xbox describes them as “show floor demos,” and not necessarily the final product you will be playing the game is released.

So What Games Will Be Available To Play?

As mentioned above, there will be 30 games to try out, and Xbox promises to reveal all of them soon. As of right now, it has shared four of them you can look forward to trying, and they are:

Batora: Lost Haven

The physical and mental powers of a naive and reckless girl who lost everything are the only weapons to save the Earth from oblivion. Jump on a journey across colorful and mesmerizing planets in this fast-paced adventure where your conscience will carry the weight of your decisions.

Broken Pieces

Broken Pieces is a psychological thriller taking place in a French coastal village somehow outside the flow of time. Solve the mysteries by putting the pieces of the story back together by figuring out the enigma behind this mystical place.

Severed Steel

A stylish single-player FPS featuring a fluid stunt system, destructible voxel environments, loads of bullet time, a unique one-armed protagonist, and a dark electronic soundtrack.

Tinykin

Catch hundreds of tinykin and use their unique powers to bring Milo back to his home planet and back to normal size!

Photo: Xbox / ID@Xbox Summer Game Fest Demo Event