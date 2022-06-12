HHW Gaming: Finally ‘Starfield’ Gameplay & More Announcements From The Xbox & Bethesda Showcase

The moment Xbox fans have been waiting for has finally arrived, the Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase. After receiving disappointing news about Starfield and Redfall’s delay, we have a pretty good idea of the future of the Xbox Series S|X.
Xbox & Bethesda Had A Lot To Show
PlayStation shut the haters up with their recent State of Play presentation, and immediately gamers looked at Xbox and said you’re next. Sunday (June.12), the Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase stepped up to the plate and showed off A LOT OF GAMES, 33 to be exact. Of course, it was pretty fitting Xbox opened and closed the showcase with Redfall and Starfield.
Redfall Looks Fun As Hell
While Arkane Austin’s Redfall wasn’t high on the list of games many players were looking for, there is a strong contingency of gamers who were upset the game was delayed. Outside of the first reveal trailer we saw during a previous Xbox showcase, we didn’t know precisely what to expect from the game until now.
Redfall kicked off the Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase with its first-person shooting action that will see players control four characters with different skills to take on an army of vampires solo or with a friend. Many couldn’t help but notice the Left 4 Dead vibes Redfall gives, but Akrane’s studio director Harvey Smith assured IGN, “We set out to do the most ambitious thing we possibly could.”
The game is dropping in 2023. No exact release date has been revealed.
Finally, Some Starfield Gameplay
Out of the 33 announcements, Xbox saved Bethesda’s baby, Starfield, for last and gave Todd Howard a full 15-minutes to talk about Xbox’s highly anticipated game.
Until Sunday, we only had a CGI trailer and some screenshots. We finally have an idea of how Starfield will play and look.
Based on what we saw, Starfield is giving us Mass Effect, Fallout, and Skyrim vibes. Players will be able to create their own character and even their own ship that they can fly and land on any planet they want. Starfield sounds super ambitious, and Xbox is banking on this game. We hope it will live up to the hype when it arrives in 2023.
Xbox & Bethesda’s Future Is Bright
The well-paced showcased delivered plenty of gameplay footage from upcoming games like Forza Motorsport, A Plague Tale: Requiem, High On Life, Hideo Kojima working with Xbox Game Studios, and much more.
You can peep all the trailers in the gallery below and let us know what games you’re excited for.
—
Photo: Bethesda / Starfield
1. HIGH ON LIFE – Official Game Trailer – Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase 2022
From the mind of Justin Roiland (Rick and Morty, Solar Opposites) comes High On Life. Humanity is being threatened by an alien cartel who wants to use them as drugs. It’s up to you to rescue and partner with charismatic, talking guns, take down Garmantuous and his gang, and save the world!
High On Life arrives in October 2022!
2. Hollow Knight: Silksong – Xbox Game Pass Reveal Trailer – Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase 2022
Hunt, Survive, Vanquish in Hollow Knight: Silksong, launching Day One on Xbox Game Pass.
3. iot Games available with Xbox Game Pass – Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase 2022
Riot Games is teaming up with Xbox Game Pass to unlock your experiences across their biggest PC & mobile games!
4. A Plague Tale: Requiem – End of Innocence – Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase 2022
Captured on Xbox Series X.
Play it Day One with Game Pass: https://www.xbox.com/games/a-plague-t...
Witness the end of Innocence in this exclusive gameplay trailer of A Plague Tale: Requiem, captured on Xbox Series X, and premiered at the Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase 2022.
Embark on a heartrending journey into a brutal, breathtaking world, and discover the cost of saving those you love in a desperate struggle for survival. Strike from the shadows or unleash hell with a variety of weapons, tools, and unearthly powers.
A Plague Tale: Requiem releases in 2022 on Xbox Series X|S and PC. The game will be available on Day One with Xbox Game Pass (Console, PC, and Cloud).
5. Forza Motorsport – Official Trailer – Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase 2022
Witness the power of Xbox Series X through Forza Motorsport. Automotive entertainment is reimagined for a new generation.
Learn more: https://www.xbox.com/games/forza-moto…
6. Forza Motorsport – Official Gameplay Demo – Xbox & Bethesda Showcase 2022
Witness the power of Xbox Series X through Forza Motorsport. Automotive entertainment is reimagined for a new generation.
Learn more: https://www.xbox.com/games/forza-moto…
7. Microsoft Flight Simulator – 40th Anniversary Announce – 4K – Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase 2022
Announced today! Microsoft’s longest-running franchise celebrates its 40th Anniversary with an expanded edition, coming November 2022.
Also, in partnership with Halo and 343 Industries, an exclusive Halo Infinite Pelican is available today in Microsoft Flight Simulator. This free add-on is included with Xbox Game Pass – get it now!
For the 40th Anniversary Edition releasing this fall, the Microsoft Flight Simulator team is partnering with the Smithsonian National Air and Space Museum in a one-of-a-kind collaboration. Stay tuned in the coming months for more to come regarding this coveted partnership and enhanced Anniversary Edition.
8. Overwatch 2 – Free to Play Trailer – Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase 2022
Overwatch 2 arrives on October 4 as an always on, free to play experience featuring brand new content. Learn more at the Reveal Event on June 16 at 10 AM PT, streaming on Overwatch’s official Twitch and Youtube channels.
9. ARK 2 – Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase 2022
Survive the past. Tame the future. Suddenly awakened on a primal world filled with dinosaurs and humans struggling for dominance, you must team-up with legendary heroes to confront powerful dark forces. Saddle up, and join the definitive next-gen survival experience with ARK 2!
10. Scorn – New Gameplay & Release Date Trailer – Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase 2022
Explore a mesmerizing labyrinth this Halloween! Scorn will release on 21st October 2021. You awaken in the middle of a desolate and decayed hellscape; a once industrious civilization now lay in ruin. Surrounded by nightmarish, biomechanical contraptions, you must explore your environment to progress. Your nightmare is about to begin…Available to play on Xbox Series X|S and day one with Game Pass.
11. Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn – Gameplay Reveal – Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase 2022
Get a first look at Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn’s gunpowder-packed and magic-fueled combat in the first gameplay reveal video. Take to Flintlock’s vast battlefields, combining and mastering an arsenal of tools and magical abilities.
12. The Last Case of Benedict Fox – Reveal Trailer – Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase 2022
Descend into a limbo of decaying memories as Benedict Fox, a self-proclaimed detective bound to his demon companion. Use that bond to explore the minds of the recently deceased in search for clues as you uncover the mysteries of an old mansion where a couple was murdered and their child has gone missing.
Treat yourself to a dark intrigue full of secret organizations, forbidden rituals, and cold-blooded crimes in a hand-crafted adventure brought to life through a fascinating Burton-esque art style.
Coming Spring 2023.
13. As Dusk Falls – Official Launch Date Announce – Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase 2022
Coming July 19, 2022, As Dusk Falls is an original interactive drama. Join friends or play alone, making choices that impact characters’ lives in this uncompromising story of betrayal, sacrifice, and resilience.
14. Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty – Reveal Trailer – Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase 2022
Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty follows the dramatic, action-packed story of a nameless militia soldier fighting for survival in a dark fantasy version of the Later Han Dynasty where demons plague the Three Kingdoms.
Players fight off deadly creatures and enemy soldiers using swordplay based on the Chinese martial arts, attempting to overcome the odds by awakening the true power from within.
15. Forza Horizon 5: Hot Wheels – Official Announce Trailer – Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase 2022
Calling all daredevil drivers and creators! Blast off to the visually stunning, exhilarating new Horizon Hot Wheels Park in the clouds high above Mexico. Experience the fastest, most extreme tracks ever devised. Design, build, and share your own Hot Wheels adventure with 80 distinct, snappable track pieces. Race 10 amazing new cars including the lightning fast 2021 Hennessey Venom F5 and the iconic 2000 Hot Wheels Deora II.
Buy the Premium Add Ons bundle today and get immediate access when the Forza Horizon 5: Hot Wheels expansion launches July 19 2022.
Requires Forza Horizon 5 game, sold separately.