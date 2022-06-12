HHW Gaming: Finally ‘Starfield’ Gameplay & More Announcements From The Xbox & Bethesda Showcase

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

The moment Xbox fans have been waiting for has finally arrived, the Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase. After receiving disappointing news about Starfield and Redfall’s delay, we have a pretty good idea of the future of the Xbox Series S|X.

Xbox & Bethesda Had A Lot To Show

PlayStation shut the haters up with their recent State of Play presentation, and immediately gamers looked at Xbox and said you’re next. Sunday (June.12), the Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase stepped up to the plate and showed off A LOT OF GAMES, 33 to be exact. Of course, it was pretty fitting Xbox opened and closed the showcase with Redfall and Starfield.

Redfall Looks Fun As Hell

While Arkane Austin’s Redfall wasn’t high on the list of games many players were looking for, there is a strong contingency of gamers who were upset the game was delayed. Outside of the first reveal trailer we saw during a previous Xbox showcase, we didn’t know precisely what to expect from the game until now.

Redfall kicked off the Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase with its first-person shooting action that will see players control four characters with different skills to take on an army of vampires solo or with a friend. Many couldn’t help but notice the Left 4 Dead vibes Redfall gives, but Akrane’s studio director Harvey Smith assured IGN, “We set out to do the most ambitious thing we possibly could.”

The game is dropping in 2023. No exact release date has been revealed.

Finally, Some Starfield Gameplay

Out of the 33 announcements, Xbox saved Bethesda’s baby, Starfield, for last and gave Todd Howard a full 15-minutes to talk about Xbox’s highly anticipated game.

Until Sunday, we only had a CGI trailer and some screenshots. We finally have an idea of how Starfield will play and look.

Based on what we saw, Starfield is giving us Mass Effect, Fallout, and Skyrim vibes. Players will be able to create their own character and even their own ship that they can fly and land on any planet they want. Starfield sounds super ambitious, and Xbox is banking on this game. We hope it will live up to the hype when it arrives in 2023.

Xbox & Bethesda’s Future Is Bright

The well-paced showcased delivered plenty of gameplay footage from upcoming games like Forza Motorsport, A Plague Tale: Requiem, High On Life, Hideo Kojima working with Xbox Game Studios, and much more.

You can peep all the trailers in the gallery below and let us know what games you’re excited for.

Photo: Bethesda / Starfield