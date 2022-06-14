HHW Gaming: Everything Announced During The Xbox Games Showcase Extended

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Think again if you thought Xbox was finished after Sunday’s (June.12) Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase.

Xbox Games Showcase Extended Brought Even More Details

Tuesday (June.14), Xbox said to wait. There’s more to show you. Hosted by the homie Erin Ashley Simon and Malik Prince, we got extended looks at some of the big titles announced during Sunday’s showcase. Bethesda’s Pete Hines is speaking more about Redfall, Starfield, and Fallout 76 if you’re still playing that.

Playground Games also returned to talk about Forza Horizon 5’s Hot Wheels DLC. We also got never-before-seen gameplay for Oxide Games’ Ara: A History Untold.

Microsoft’s Flight Simulator returned to announce the release of World Update X: the United States and Beechcraft Model 18, a New Aircraft in the Local Legends Series.

It was also revealed during the showcase that Valheim is coming to Xbox and Game Pass later this year, plus we got our first good look at Gun Interactive and Sumo Nottingham’s Texas Chain Saw Massacre video game.

A Much-Needed Update On S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl

To close out the presentation, Sarah Bond, Microsoft’s corporate vice president for game creator experience and ecosystem at Xbox, brought some news about the delayed game S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl. Sadly, the game was pushed back due to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, where the GSC Game World is located.

A heart-wrenching video shared by Bond during the presentation highlighted how the game developers are still working on the game and coping with being displaced and affected by Russia’s unjust invasion of the country.

You can peep all the trailers and breakdowns from Xbox in the gallery below.

Photo: Gun Interactive and Sumo Nottingham / The Texas Chain Saw Massacre