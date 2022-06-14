HHW Gaming: Everything Announced During The Xbox Games Showcase Extended

Think again if you thought Xbox was finished after Sunday’s (June.12) Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase.
Xbox Games Showcase Extended Brought Even More Details
Tuesday (June.14), Xbox said to wait. There’s more to show you. Hosted by the homie Erin Ashley Simon and Malik Prince, we got extended looks at some of the big titles announced during Sunday’s showcase. Bethesda’s Pete Hines is speaking more about Redfall, Starfield, and Fallout 76 if you’re still playing that.
Playground Games also returned to talk about Forza Horizon 5’s Hot Wheels DLC. We also got never-before-seen gameplay for Oxide Games’ Ara: A History Untold.
Microsoft’s Flight Simulator returned to announce the release of World Update X: the United States and Beechcraft Model 18, a New Aircraft in the Local Legends Series.
It was also revealed during the showcase that Valheim is coming to Xbox and Game Pass later this year, plus we got our first good look at Gun Interactive and Sumo Nottingham’s Texas Chain Saw Massacre video game.
A Much-Needed Update On S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl
To close out the presentation, Sarah Bond, Microsoft’s corporate vice president for game creator experience and ecosystem at Xbox, brought some news about the delayed game S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl. Sadly, the game was pushed back due to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, where the GSC Game World is located.
A heart-wrenching video shared by Bond during the presentation highlighted how the game developers are still working on the game and coping with being displaced and affected by Russia’s unjust invasion of the country.
You can peep all the trailers and breakdowns from Xbox in the gallery below.
—
Photo: Gun Interactive and Sumo Nottingham / The Texas Chain Saw Massacre
1. The Texas Chain Saw Massacre – Gameplay Trailer – Xbox Games Showcase Extended 2022
Coming day one to Xbox and Windows PC with Game Pass, fans saw the first gameplay of the third-person asymmetrical horror experience The Texas Chain Saw Massacre. Based on the groundbreaking and iconic 1974 horror film, players will take on the role of one of the notorious Slaughter family to seek out, track down, and stop their guests from escaping. Alternatively, players can take on the role of the Slaughter families victims and use their wits and stealth to stay out of the Family’s reach and find the tools needed to reach freedom. Experience the mad and macabre for yourself in The Texas Chain Saw Massacre.
2. Valheim coming to Game Pass – Xbox Games Showcase Extended 2022
Coming to Xbox and Game Pass on day one, explore a beautiful, procedurally generated world as a battle-slain Norse warrior whose soul has been ferried to Valheim to slay Odin’s ancient rivals. Build, conquer, craft, and survive solo or cooperatively with friends as you endeavor to bring order to the world of Valheim.
3. Fall Guys ‘Spartan Showdown’ Trailer – Xbox Games Showcase Extended 2022
Fall Guys and 343 Industries are partnering to bring Master Chief and so much more to the Blunderdome with The Spartan Showdown event from June 30-July 4. With new challenges, fancy cosmetics and legendary items hitting the store as part of this event, Beans around the world can grab the goods and get into the action to raise their wardrobe levels to elite.
4. S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl — Enter the Zone Trailer
The new hero enters the Zone in this in-game intro section of S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl. Next-gen exclusive FPS arrives in 2023 on Xbox and PC, day one on Game Pass.
5. Behind the Scenes of As Dusk Falls – Xbox Games Showcase Extended
Go behind the scenes with INTERIOR/NIGHT and see how they created As Dusk Falls, an original interactive drama that supports up to eight players at a time.