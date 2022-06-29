HHW Tech Review: HyperX Cloud Mix Buds A True Wireless Experience Perfect For Mobile Gaming

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Headsets are always great, but gamers have been screaming for a pair of true wireless earbuds to use while gaming. The HyperX Cloud Mix Buds are a solid attempt.

Say Hello To The HyperX Cloud Mix Buds

We were pleasantly surprised and excited when HyperX unveiled its $149,99 Cloud Mix Buds at an HP event we attended a few weeks back. We couldn’t wait to get our hands on a pair because we have always come to expect greatness from the brand that consistently delivers when it comes to headsets.

HyperX blessed us with a pair to try a few weeks later, and we have been using them ever since, but primarily for one aspect of gaming.

HyperX Cloud Mix Buds Design

The Mix Buds will not blow anyone away with its design. You won’t be able to tell these Mix Buds are specifically catered to gamers based on the design. The Buds are just two plain sticks, don’t have fancy RGB like Razer’s Hammerhead earbuds, and lack ANC (active noise control).

Still, they have a sleek design, slightly similar to Apple’s insanely popular AirPods giving us a preview of what Apple’s wireless accessory would look like if it came in black instead of that boring eggshell white. The Mix Buds charging case is much slimmer than the AirPods case because the buds lay flat when placed inside. They are held in place by magnets that give you a satisfying click.

Also inside the box is a USB-C adapter and a silicon shell for the case. The USB-C adapter is essential as it will allow you to instantly connect the Mix Buds to your PS4, PS5, Nintendo Switch, PC, and smartphone. For those who don’t want to use the USB-C port on their PCs or PS5 console, HyperX also included an adapter stand.

Both options work with a 2.4GHz connection, but the buds can also connect your chosen device with Bluetooth 5.2 built into the Cloud Mix Buds. Pairing and switching between devices are effortless and can be accomplished by pressing the button on the USB-C dongle, which also serves as the mic mute.

The touch controls on the earbuds handle other functions. One press handles play/pause, two presses will allow you to skip a track, and three will let you go back a track. A long press will allow you to control the microphone. The touch controls can be remapped using HyperX’s Ngenuity software.

The touch controls are serviceable but nothing to write home about, which is a bummer. There are also no volume controls, and sometimes you find yourself making accidental touches.

HyperX Cloud Mix Buds Sound

The Mix Buds sound quality isn’t terrible, but just okay. Unlike their consistently exceptional headsets, the bass on the Mix Buds just doesn’t hit, but it’s there. So don’t expect an immersive experience when playing your favorite games on your PS4, PS5, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

Battery Life

Battery Life is another area where the Mix Buds win very easily. HyperX claims you get about 10 hours of use, and that’s about accurate. That can be extended to 33 over Bluetooth with the help of the charging case. I didn’t worry about having to charge the Mix Buds during long gaming sessions on my Nintendo Switch.

Final Verdict

For $149.99, the Mix Buds fall short when used at home with PC, PS4, and PS5 consoles. You will be better off just using your regular headsets if you need a fully immersive experience while gaming. The Mix Buds just don’t deliver the goods on those options.

The Mix Buds win when you use them with your phone, Nintendo Switch or Steam Deck. They are the perfect accessory to have when you’re on the go and work very well when gaming outside. The current asking price is a lot for a pair of wireless buds that live up to its promise.

If you desperately need a pair of wireless buds to use with your Nintendo Switch or Steam Deck, then you should consider the HyperX Mix Cloud Buds. There are other options, but right now, these are one of the best options on the market.

HyperX’s Cloud Mix Buds are not a slam dunk but a step in the right direction for the company in the wireless buds department. We expect HyperX to only improve on them with future models.

Photo: HyperX Cloud Mix Buds