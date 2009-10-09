Jay-Z Accepts His ‘Hottest MC’ Ranking

Jay-Z was deemed by as the ‘Hottest MC in The Game’ to no one’s surprise. The hip-hop icon is no doubt at the peak of his game, on a nationwide tour and breaking the record for album sales set by Elvis. Now Jigga is accepting his honorable mention by the network and thanking the fans that pushed his name to the top. In a letter to MTV News Jay expresses his thanks saying,

“MTV, Thanx for this nod of appreciation. Although I don’t strive to be ‘hot’ for any particular year, I thank you for the acknowledgment.”

Jay also explained his reasons for calling himself ‘the best rapper alive’ and made sure to pay homage to two greats before him, Biggie and Pac.

“My whole goal is to be recognized as the best ever. I created the term ‘best rapper alive’ as a sign of respect to my fallen comrades (Biggie and Tupac). I believe I’ve allowed a significant grace period, and I believe I would not be respecting myself if being the absolute best was not my goal, and that’s why I continue to push myself until exhaustion … salute.”

Just when you think the letter’s over, it takes a sudden turn and Jay has what he calls a “Kanye moment.” Jay brings up a question that’s being asked around the country, why didn’t Eminem make the list of’ Hottest MCs’? Jigga even makes sure to cite his best-selling album and explosive verse on “Forever.”

“Sidebar: Kanye moment if I may … Eminem?!?! I think you do the credibility of this list a disservice if you don’t thoroughly explain his omission. As of this second he has the highest selling rap album of the year and a scene stealing verse on the best ‘posse’ cut of the year . (*Hands mic back to Taylor Swift … and nobody was harmed, I apologize in advance.)”

Feeling the pressure from the millions of people agreeing with his sentiments, MTV explained Eminem’s omission by noting that the list is determined by viewer votes but ultimately by ten unnamed hip-hop heads called the “Brain Trust”. The Brain Trust’s opinions are the final say in the rankings. The network explained further saying:

“The Hottest MCs in the Game is representative of the opinion of the members of the Brain Trust. You have every right to disagree. That’s what the Hottest MCs is all about: engaging in a thought-provoking, informed, fervent dialogue about hip-hop, the music and culture we all love.”

Interesting. I wonder who’s in this “Brain Trust” they speak of…..