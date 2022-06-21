Secret Wars?: Marvel’s Kevin Feige Hints At New Crossover Saga In MCU

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

With the release of the certified classic Avengers: Endgame, Marvel Studios really set the bar incredibly and probably impossibly high as far as superhero crossover films go. And now we may have an idea on how the house that Stan Lee built plans on topping it in the upcoming Phase 5 of the MCU films.

In an interview with Total Film, Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige is finally hinting at the next big saga that the MCU is setting up and according to him, it’s been apparent for quite some time to anyone who’s been paying attention to recent Marvel films.

“I think there have been many clues already, that are at least apparent to me, of where this whole saga is going. But we’ll be a little more direct about that in the coming months, to set a plan, so audiences who want to see the bigger picture can see a tiny, tiny, tiny bit more of the roadmap.”

Though many have speculated that a Secret Wars or Galactus saga would be on the horizon, it’s looking more like a Kang The Conqueror storyline is more probable as he’s already been introduced in the critically acclaimed Loki series on Disney+. Luckily we won’t have to wait long to get more clues as Feige said, “As we’re nearing the end of Phase 4, I think people will start to see where this next saga is going.”

Maybe Thor: Love and Thunder will introduce a new cosmic villain that’ll force a new Avengers team to unite? Maybe an announcement will be made at the annual San Diego Comic Con this September? Regardless to when we get solid word on where the next big crossover event will be leading, best believe it’ll shatter records when it does happen.

If we had to put our money on one we’d probably go with Jonathan Major’s Kang The Conqueror as he’s set to be the main baddie in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania when it drops in 2023. Still, whether it’s Kang The Conqueror, an Avengers vs. X-Men flick or that long-rumored Secret Wars film that the Russo brothers said they’d return to direct, topping Avengers: Endgame is going to be a extremely tall order. We can’t wait to see if they can do it.

What saga do y’all think Marvel is setting up for an epic crossover event in the next few years? Let us know in the comment section below.