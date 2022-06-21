Rollout: Ludacris To Get Hollywood Walk Of Fame Honor

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Ludacris can now add a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame to the list of tremendous achievements he’s amassed within his career.

The three-time Grammy Award-winning rapper and actor shared the news last Friday (June 17th) through his Twitter account. “Hey Momma, Your Son Is Being Selected To Recieve a STAR on the Hollywood Walk of Fame In 2023 GOD IS THE GREATEST”, the tweet accompanying the official nomination picture said.

The official announcement was made earlier that day by the chair of the Chamber’s Hollywood Walk of Fame selection panel, radio host Ellen K. Ludacris will be part of the 2023 class for motion pictures, which includes actors Uma Thurman, Bill Pullman, Vince Vaughn, and director John Waters. Another special element to this is that this group will also include his Fast and The Furious co-star Paul Walker as a posthumous nominee. The other to receive that honor this year in that group is the veteran Black actress Juanita Moore.

The news marks another sterling accomplishment in the career of the entertainer, whose real name is Christopher Bridges. He got his start in Atlanta as DJ Chris Lova Lova in the 1990s and made the shift to become a rapper whose albums became cherished classics fueled by his energetic persona. Ludacris would then channel that same passion into acting, nabbing roles in Crash and Hustle & Flow before securing the role of Tej in the Fast & Furious franchise. He’s currently filming the latest in the series, Fast X. Ludacris also attained another honor last month as he received an honorary bachelor’s degree in Music Management from Georgia State University which he attended back in the 1990s as his career began. He’s also been hard at work with a recently released Netflix animated series and as co-founder of the Chicken + Beer restaurant currently open in Atlanta’s Hartfield-Jackson International Airport.