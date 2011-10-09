Big Sean, Angie Martinez, Take Over Club Ole [Photos]

Big Sean took over New Jersey this weekend with help from a special Hot 97 guest host.
Angie Martinez and Big Sean were spotted at Club Ole where they hosted a “Libra Affair” to a crowd that packed the house to see the celebs.
As previously reported, the G.O.O.D. Music rapper recently made headlines after settling what could have been a bubbling beef with NY rapper Maino.
Check out Big Sean and Angie Mar partying below courtesy of AllEyesOnWho.
comments – add yours
MORE FROM HIP-HOP WIRED
Wired Video
FROM SITES WE LOVE