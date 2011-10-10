Amber Rose Covers Urban Ink Magazine



Amber Rose Covers Urban Ink

Amber Rose is the latest cover story for an issue of Urban Ink Magazine, the publication that highlights celebrities and their tattoos.

In it, the socialite is featured in an eight page spread highlighting tattoos that cover her arms and legs on that famous body.

Also in the mag is reality star Tila Tequila who posed for a circus-themed shoot followed by an in-depth interview.

Waka Flocka Flame and his Brick Squad Monopoly are also featured in a 14 page spread.

Check out Amber Rose’s Urban Ink cover below.