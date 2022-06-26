Black Ink Crew’s Ceaser Emanuel Says He Was Set Up, Under Investigation By Animal Services

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Black Ink Crew‘s Ceaser Emanuel has a lot of explaining to do. The soon to be former reality star is under investigation by the cops and by animal services for his alleged abuse of dogs, which was caught on film.

As previously reported, Ceaser was unceremoniously booted by VH1 from his reality TV show when footage of the tattoo shop owner and artist allegedly abusing dogs went viral. The incident occurred in Atlanta during the pandemic, and the authorities are looking for the receipts.

TMZ reports that Fulton County Animal Services are working with South Fulton PD to figure out exactly what was happening in Ceaser’s home. As seen in the reality show, Ceaser relocated to Atlanta amidst the pandemic.

However, Ceaser claims that the video shows him separating his dogs that were attacking each other. According to the Bronx native, it was all a setup thanks to a bitter ex-girlfriend.

Says TMZ: