VH1 Gives Black Ink Crew Boss Ceaser Emanuel The Boot After Dog Abuse Video Hits The Internet

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Ceaser usually does the firing on his hit reality show Black Ink Crew, but this time, he got the boot by VH1.

Ceaser Emanuel, You’re Fired

TMZ reports VH1 has given the tattoo shop mogul the boot from his hit reality show after footage of him abusing dogs hit the internet on Wednesday (Jun.22).

A spokesperson for the network confirmed Ceaser’s termination, telling the celebrity gossip site, “We have made the decision to cut ties with Ceaser Emanuel from Black Ink Crew New York. Since next season was close to finishing production, this decision will not impact the upcoming season.”

Per TMZ:

Sources familiar with the situation tell us they are wrapping production, but keeping it open in order to properly address the situation in the show. We’re told producers also found the viral video appalling.

Ceaser’s lawyer, Walter Mosley, reached out to TMZ, stating, “There is no police involvement. The video is old. It was shot at his residence in Atlanta during COVID.”

Twitter Has Thoughts

As expected, the video of Ceaser abusing the dogs has upset many. His former Black Ink Crew co-star and favorite person to fire, Donna Lombardi, reshared the video, writing, “I don’t even get into the life of this man, but this video made me so upset.”

“I pray the people to see you, @ceaserblackink, as the monster you are,” Lombardi added while calling for VH1 to fire him immediately.

The news also shed light on hypocrisy, with many calling out VH1 for failing to punish Ceaser after his daughter accused him of being abusive towards her. Instead, we saw the situation play out on the show, with Ceaser taking his case to court and scoring some legal victories.

“So Ceasar allegedly beats his daughter naked in the shower and not a peep from VH1 or Viacom but he beats a dog and Black Ink Crew is promptly cancelled the next day. Oh ok,” one Twitter user pointed out.

Welp.

You can peep more reactions to Ceaser getting handed his pink slip in the gallery below.

—

Photo: Bernard Smalls / @PhotosByBeanz