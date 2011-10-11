Beyonce Expecting Baby In Febraury, Talks Pregnancy On Sunday Night HD [Video]

Beyonce, Jay-Z’s Baby Expected In February 2012

Beyonce stans get ready, King Bey and Jay-Z are expecting their baby in February 2012.

The news was revealed in a recent interview with Sunday Night HD in Australia, as Beyonce talked about the life changes motherhood will bring the superstar entertainment.

“It already has changed my life,” Bey said. “I am [ready]. My husband and I have been together for ten years.”

“All of my 20s, since I was 20.”

“I just felt like it’s time. I’m very grateful that God has bless ed me with the biggest gift any human being can have.”

“If it’s any time, right now is the time. I’m so happy,” she added.

“I’m so grateful. I’m alive and living a dream,”