DJ Don Cannon Drops Mixtape Konsole Kingz & Xbox 360

Konsole Kingz (KKZ) has teamed up with mega-producer Don Cannon to release a new mixtape inspired by their mutual adoration for the love of sports games. Released on I – Tunes today, this new age mixtape features production from Don Cannon and exclusive tracks from Wale, Cool Kids, Pac Div and Currency.

Ludacris, Slim Thug, Freeway and Bonecrusher also make appearances as well. Solid relationships with the top gaming companies EA Sports, Xbox, and Activision, KKZ has emerged as the ultimate link in connecting urban culture, music, and lifestyle with the gaming industry. Konsole Kingz CEO and founder Cj “Kingsoul” Peters says,

“The Cannon 2K10 mixtape is the culmination of our efforts to bring the video game and hip-hop industry together. This is the first of our Music 2 Game 2 mixtapes, which are inspired by the top video games to date.”

For more info and to download the iTunes “friendly” version (with cover art embedded), click here.

Konsole Kingz also partnered with Xbox 360 to host an exclusive preview of DJ Hero in Atlanta on Thursday where the mixtape was also given out and showcased. Hip-Hop attendees included Big Boi, Jermaine Dupri, Yung Joc, DJ Drama, Mr. Collipark, 8 Ball and MJG as well as Cannon.

Below are some pictures of the event as well as the tracklisting: