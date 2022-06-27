Jack Harlow Rocks Lil Nas X Shirt At BET Awards To Protest Snub

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Many people took issue with BET snubbing Lil Nas X from the annual BET Awards (on Pride Day no less) and surprisingly enough, Jack Harlow turned out to be the most vocal person on the subject.

According to Popsugar, the “Nail Tech” artist decided to protest the Lil Nas X snub and took to the awards show rocking a Lil Nas X shirt and posed up a storm on the red carpet in the attire to let everyone know LNX should’ve been there with him. He was. In spirit… and in shirt. Still, we’re sure Lil Nas X would’ve preferred to have been there as he’s been vocal about his displeasure over being snubbed.

Prior to the show, Lil Nas X called out the network after receiving zero nominations this year, despite being awarded with various accolades from the Grammys, MTV VMAs, and AMAs earlier in 2022. On Friday, the rapper released “Late to Da Party” featuring “F*ck BET” lyrics. He also recently detailed his “painful and strained” history with BET in a statement to Rolling Stone, sharing that his performance at last year’s award show came with several stipulations and grievances. However, the network has claimed Lil Nas X’s statement to be “simply untrue” and said that, despite their love for the rapper, he wasn’t nominated by BET’s voting academy.

We are lowkey surprised that Lil Nas X wasn’t nominated at all after having such a successful year, but BET made their choice and now they have a pissed off artist with millions of followers calling them out.

Luckily Jack Harlow had his back on a night when Harlow himself drew criticism for being the lone white guy nominated for Best Male Hip-Hop Artist. Luckily Kendrick Lamar took that award home because if Harlow had gotten the nod y’all know that it’s the current Supreme Court making these decisions or something.

Do y’all think BET did Lil Nas X dirty by completely snubbing him from this year’s awards show? Let us know in the comments section below.