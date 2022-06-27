Cardi B Claps Back At Troll Who Called Her Daughter Autistic

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Cardi B isn’t here to take sh*t from anyone so y’all knew when someone came for her daughter she was going to clap back something serious.

According to Madamenoire, Cardi B’s daughter, Kulture, became the subject of controversy when a twitter user suggested that she was autistic and that Cardi should be paying more attention to her daughter than what’s going on on the Twitterverse.

“Your daughter is literally autistic and you’re on stan twitter instead of making sure she’s not sticking her finger in outlets,” user @theeminajprint wrote in a now deleted tweet.

Of course they’d delete it.

Naturally that kind of slander did not sit well with the Grammy Award winning artist and she promptly fired back at the troll saying that her daughter is “not autistic” adding, “You can’t call her ugly so y’all have to diagnose her [with] something. Go play in traffic b*tch.”

Seemingly in her overprotective mother mode, Cardi B clapped back at another Twitter user who tried to clown her for spending so much time on the Twitterverse basically insinuating that regardless of how old she is, she’ll stand up for her seeds.

People are mad at her for not chiming in on the Roe v. Wade decision? Who knew people held Cardi’s political views in such high regard?

Regardless of why someone decided to tweet that unnecessary slander out, now y’all know, if you come for Cardi or her kids, she’s gonna be on ya ass. So tread lightly when thinking about clowning the Bronx bomber because she be ready to let off, b.