A new video has surfaced of a 19-year-old J. Cole rapping in his dorm room.

The rapper who was a freshman at St. John’s University at the time, went by the name Therapist and was taped showing off his skills for his friends.

Before he was selling over 200,000 copies of his album, Cole was just a hungry rapper rapping over Diddy”Victory” beat.

Check out Cole World below.