The 2011 BET Hip-Hop Award Show Winners [Complete List]

Chris Brown Wins Big At The 2011 BET Hip-Hop Awards

Hip-Hop ruled supreme last night as the 2011 BET Hip-Hop Awards aired last night on Black Entertainment Television.

The big winner of the night however wasn’t a professional MC but R&B singer/part-time rapper Chris Brown (Rappers Ya’ll Gotta Step Your Game Up.).

Breezy’s “Look At Me Now”took home “Best Hip-Hop Video,” “Reese’s Perfect Combo Award” and “Verizon’s People’s Champ.”

Lil Wayne took home two awards for “Lyricist Of The Year” (NOT SURE ABOUT THAT 1, Maybe Flow) and “Best Live Performer.”

Other notable winners including Nicki Minaj who won “Made-You-Look Award (Best Hip Hop Style)”, Lex Lugar, who took home “Producer Of the Year”, and Kanye West, whose My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy, won “CD Of The Year.”

LL Cool J was also awarded the “I Am Hip-Hop Icon Award” for his contributions to the game as his Dirty Nelly presented him with the prestigious honor.

The awards also were a coming home show as DMX and T.I. respectively murdered the stage with their comeback performances since being set free from the bing.

What did ya’ll think of the show and the winners. Comment and let us know.

Check out the full list of winners of 2011 BET Hip-Hop Awards below.









Best Live Performer

Lil Wayne

Lyricist of the Year

Lil Wayne

Video Director of the Year

Hype Williams

Best Hip Hop Video

Chris Brown f/ Lil Wayne & Busta Rhymes – ‘Look At Me Now’

Producer of the Year

Lex Luger

MVP of the Year

Nicki Minaj

Track of the Year

‘Black and Yellow’ – Produced by Stargate (Wiz Khalifa)

CD of the Year

Kanye West – ‘My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy’

Reese’s Perfect Combo Award (Best Collab)

Chris Brown f/ Lil Wayne & Busta Rhymes – ‘Look At Me Now’

DJ of the Year

DJ Khaled

Rookie of the Year

Wiz Khalifa

Made-You-Look Award (Best Hip Hop Style)

Nicki Minaj

Best Hip Hop Online Site

WorldStarHipHop.com

Best Club Banger

Waka Flocka Flame – ‘No Hands’ (Produced by Lex Luger)

Best Mixtape

J. Cole – ‘Friday Night Lights’

Sweet 16: Best Featured Verse

Busta Rhymes – ‘Look At Me Now’ (Chris Brown f/ Lil Wayne & Busta Rhymes)

Hustler of the Year

Jay-Z

Verizon People’s Champ Award (Viewers’ Choice)

Chris Brown f/ Lil Wayne & Busta Rhymes – ‘Look At Me Now’