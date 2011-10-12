CLOSE
Andre 3000 Featured On Drake’s “Take Care”

After being turned down by Andre 3000 on his debut release, Drake will finally see his dreams manifest.

Drizzy’s in-house producer Noah “40″ Shebib revealed to The Fader that the Hip-Hop icon will be featured on a collaborative song that 40 himself produced.

This is good news to fans who will now have to wait a few extra weeks for Drake’s album.

Take Care recently received a three week push back due to issues with sample clearance.

The sophomore effort will now be released November 15th.

