Exclusive: Common Talks The Dreamer, The Believer On The Set Of “Blue Sky” [VIDEO]

[ooyala code=”NtbG43Mzov-Pik_7cqyNkpdsgwk31_br”]

Hip-Hop Wired caught up with Common on the set of his new single “Blue Sky” from his upcoming album The Dreamer, The Believer, dropping November 22nd.

Speaking exclusively with Hip-Hop Wired, Common gave us the treatment for the visual stating,

“The song gives you a good feeling. You can dance to it and it makes you feel like you can conquer the world and we wanted the video to have that same cinematic feeling to it. We’re shooting a vinuette of different people and their dreams cause that’s what the song is about… achieving your dreams.”

Common also hooked up with his original producer No I.D. who produced The Dreamer, The Believer entirely.

A long time coming as No I.D. had been locked in the lab with Jay-Z and Kanye West crafting hits like “D.O.A. (Death Of Auto-tune)”, Common also promised that the reunion is gone be classic.

“This new album The Dreamer, The Believer is Hip-Hop music at its best. You know we hit that zone where I’m making Hip-Hop music. I know I’ve done different things. I’m a musician, an artist but this is pure Hip-Hop music. You’ll feel this one in your heart and pump it in your trunk wherever you at. If you chilling with a lady ya’ll can just chill and she gone dig it too.”

You can also hear some new music from the project on his website thinkcommon.com.

Peep the interview as he continues the discussion abouthis Windy City hometown and staying true to the culture.

Also click here to watch more Hip-Hop Wired’s exclusive videos with some of your favorite artists this week including J. Cole, Nelly, 2 Chainz, Wiz Khalifa and Slaughterhouse.