HHW Gaming: Rockstar Games Shelving ‘Red Dead Redemption’ & ‘GTA IV’ Remasters: Report

Rockstar Games has reportedly read the room following the disastrous launch of the GTA Trilogy and will not be going forward with planned remasters of Red Dead Redemption and GTA IV.

GTA 6 Is Getting All of The Attention

Reputable Rockstar Games leaker Tez2 raised eyebrows when he tweeted that Rockstar Games had plans to do remasters of Red Dead Redemption and GTA IV but has since shelved both games due to GTA Trilogy’s disastrous launch.

“As per a reliable source with clear accuracy on Rockstar plans, remasters of GTA IV & RDR1 were on the table a few years ago, but Rockstar chose not to proceed with the projects in mind,” Tez2 said in a tweet.

“The poor reception of the Trilogy DE might be a reason behind that decision,” he added.

Kotaku confirmed the news via its sources and reported that Rockstar Games would bench the remasters to focus on GTA 6, it also states Red Dead Redemption and GTA IV’s remasters could still happen.

Per Kotaku:

According to sources with knowledge of Rockstar’s plans and future projects, the publisher is hoping that folks will forget all about the critically panned and botched classic GTA remasters released last year while it focuses most of its resources and energy on its next big game, Grand Theft Auto 6, which Rockstar earlier this year confirmed was in development.

However, while the current plan is to get Grand Theft Auto 6 finished and out the door, I’m told a Red Dead Redemption and GTA IV remaster aren’t entirely “out of scope” and could still happen in the future, after GTA 6 ships.

Gamers could take this latest report as either good or bad. It’s good that Rockstar Games is focused on getting GTA 6 out. The bad news is fans who wanted remasters of those games are out of luck.

Photo: Ramin Talaie / Getty