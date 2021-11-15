HHW Gaming: ‘Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition’ Back on PC After Struggle Launch

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Rockstar Games hoped Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition would serve as an excellent placeholder until GTA 6’s release. That has not been the case, unfortunately.

Last week, Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition was released to eager gamers anxious to relive the good old days when they first played Grand Theft Auto III, Grand Theft Auto: Vice City, and Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas. Immediately after the launch, Rockstar Games Launcher went down, and all three games were pulled, leaving gamers scratching their heads.

PC Mag reports following the launcher returning late Friday (Nov.12) minus the game, Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition was put back up on Monday (Nov.15).

The website spoke with data miners and claimed the reason Rockstar Games took down the game in the first place “was the presence of a bunch of unlicensed music tracks and in-code developer comments.” Plus, the presence of the controversial “Hot Coffee” minigame files, but PC Mag could not confirm if that was the case.

Rockstar took to Twitter and confirmed that the game was “unavailable to play or purchase as we remove files unintentionally included in these versions.”

That’s not the only issue plaguing the release of Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition. The gamers are experiencing tons of bugs and other issues during gameplay that have some gamers calling the game “a mess.” Since the game’s launch, gamers have taken to Twitter to showcase the plethora of bugs and other issues like rain, making the game unplayable, bizarre camera angles, and changes from the original game, leaving fans confused.

This shaping up to be a rare disaster from the game studio that seemingly never misses when it comes to their games. You can peep more reactions to Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition being nothing but pure struggle in the gallery below.

Photo: Rockstar Games / Grand Theft Auto Trilogy: The Definitive Edition