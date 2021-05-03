HHW Gaming: Gamers Think ‘Grand Theft Auto 6′ Might Be Finished Becuase of Recent Rockstar Games’ Job Listings

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Does this latest development mean Grand Theft Auto VI is finally done?

It’s been almost 8 years since the release of Grand Theft Auto V, and gamers have been understandably thirsty for a new entry into the popular video game franchise. Rockstar Games has understandably been taking their time — like they always do — when it comes to their games. Also, GTA V’s playability has been extended over the years thanks to GTA Online, constant content updates, and remakes that carried the game between multiple console generations.

But, the hype for GTA VI is definitely real, with any sign of news from the video game studio being falsely translated into a hint that the game is indeed happening. This now brings us to Monday (May 3) and another “development” in the GTA VI hype train.

Recent job listings from Rockstar Games have them looking for “Product Testers” and ramping up that search, leading many to believe Grand Theft Auto VI is completed or nearly done.

But that excitement was quickly tampered down when a reliable leaker revealed that the game wouldn’t be out till 2023. Film scooper who goes by the handle ViewerAnon wrote in reply to the tweet above, “Define “soon.” Companies test games for *years*. (And last year Rockstar internally had GTA VI set for a late 2023 release).”

If that is indeed the case, it will be a full decade before we get to play Grand Theft Auto VI.

Some also believe that the recent developments could mean Rockstar is working on Bully 2 or some fresh new updates for Red Dead Online.

With any of these “developments,” they should all be taken with a grain of salt because nothing is final until Rockstar Games announces it themselves.

