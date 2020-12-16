HHW Gaming: Dr.Dre, DJ Pooh, Jimmy Iovine & More Make Appearances In New ‘GTA Online’ Update The Cayo Perico Heist

We still don’t have Detox, but we do have a Dr.Dre sighting in the latest GTA Online update.

GTA V first arrived on consoles in 2013, and now as we close out this sh*tty year, heading into 2021, the game is still going strong thanks to GTA Online. Its latest update, The Cayo Perico Heist, will take players to a new island location to do something we can’t do in real life at the moment, and that’s hit the club.

In the update, which is described by Rockstar Games as its “latest cultural event,” the uber-popular online component will build on the in-game nightlife component first introduced with the After Hours update in 2018 with its latest immersive new virtual nightclub experience, The Music Locker. When players press the start button to play this new update they will not only enjoy a bevy of new updates like weapons and vehicles, including a fully-armed submarine plus other updates across the world, they will also see some famous faces like Dr. Dre, DJ Pooh, Jimmy Iovine, Scott Storch and more.

Grand Theft Auto has always been known for its expansive collection of unique radio stations that players can enjoy while carrying out the game’s sometimes zany but always fun missions. The Cayo Perico Heist keeps the tunes coming featuring never before heard songs from artists like Burna Boy, Tierra Whack, Flying Lotus featuring the late Mac Miller, and more.

The Cayo Perico Heist will also be premiering a new song from the band The Voidz called “Alien Crime Lord,” debuting Casablancas’ KULT FM 99.1. They will also be performing the new track on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon this Thursday night.

Rockstar Games continues to pump new life into GTA Online and will eventually bring GTA V to the PS5 with a “range of technical improvements, visual upgrades and performance enhancements” rumors have been swirling about GTA 6 claiming we would be returning to Vice City and that it would be inspired by the hit Netflix show Narcos have spread on the internet.

Rockstar Games historically is really good at keeping any game it is working under wraps until it is ready to make an announcement has been mum on a new Grand Theft Auto game. Until the iconic video game studio spills the tea, you can currently enjoy the GTA Online: The Cayo Perico Heist.

—

Photo: Rockstar Games / GTA V: The Cayo Perico Heist