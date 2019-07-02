Rumored ‘Grand Theft Auto 6’ Details Leak, Possibly Inspired By Netflix Show ‘Narcos’

We still roaming the wild, wild west in Red Dead Redemption 2, that hasn’t stopped fans for salivating for the next installment in the famed GTA franchise. A Reddit user caused quite a stir on the internet by leaking alleged details for Grand Theft Auto 6

Over the weekend, Reddit user JackOLantern1982 had social media buzzing when he posted a bunch of features he claimed would be in GTA 6. He claims he acquired the information from a person he knows at online video game publication Kotaku and a “friend” who works Rockstar Games, the studio behind the popular but always controversial title. According to JackOLantern, the next installment has been in development since 2012, will take us back to Vice City and a new fictional location based on Rio de Janeiro and is set in between the 70s-80s.

Rumored GTA 6 details: ▪️Been in development since 2012

▪️Codename is PROJECT AMERICAS

▪️Set in both Vice City and a new fictional location based on Rio de Janeiro

▪️Set in 1970s-1980s

▪️You play as a drug lord-wannabe named "Ricardo"

▪️Inspired by Netflix's Narcos#GTA6 #GTAVI pic.twitter.com/2oH9v1i0Bn — GTA 6 News (@GTA6Intel) June 30, 2019

The leaks also suggest players will control a character named “Ricardo” who is described as a “wannabe drug dealer” with the rumored plot of the highly-anticipated game being “heavily inspired” by the hit Netflix original series Narcos. Other interesting tidbits he shared include is GTA 6 only allowing you to control one character, possible in missions in both Liberty City and supposedly Cuba and somehow the AIDS epidemic being worked into the story.

Grand Theft Auto 6 info leaked by a JackOLantern1982 on reddit. #GTA6 #Leak pic.twitter.com/YObgDWB73K — Yash Shukla (@yashshukla23) July 1, 2019

But there is cause for pause with these details. Forbes caught up with video game insider and journalist Jason Schreier he threw cold water on the hot news saying the list is most likely fake. He reasons that the details sound too realistic, while GTA does tackle most relevant pop-culture issues the game does so in a mocking way. He also points to the fact Rockstar hasn’t given any indication it is working on GTA 6, and with Red Dead Redemption 2 still being the main focus of the studio we shouldn’t be expecting any Grand Theft Auto 6 announcements anytime soon.

Besides, Rockstar Games keeps everything it does close to the vest, and we would be shocked if details about GTA 6 did leak out. Not for nothing, it was exciting to read those details, we don’t expect any news about a new Grand Theft Auto game to surface until Sony and Microsoft’s next-generation consoles hit the market.

—

Photo: Mario Tama / Getty