Too $hort Isn’t Convinced Eazy-E Died From AIDS

Too $hort has enjoyed one of Hip-Hop’s longest career streaks and is set to drop a new project early next month. While in New York at a strip club no less, Short Dog seems to suggest that N.W.A. founding member Eazy-E didn’t die of complications from AIDS as has been widely reported over the years.

Page Six caught up with the rapper born Todd Shaw at Sapphire’s Gentlemen’s Club for an appearance and in support of his upcoming project The Pimp Tape. During the chat, Short essentially said that he doesn’t believe AIDS is what ended Eazy-E’s life in 1995.

From Page Six:

“I did not used to hang out with Dr. Dre,” $hort said. “After the show, Eazy-E would go places . . . we are going out chasing women. Dre wasn’t even really into that, even back then. Eazy was my homie. We ran together, we did the strip clubs.”

Eazy died of complication from AIDS in 1995, but $hort told us, “I don’t necessarily agree.”

He added, cryptically, “I don’t really want to get into that right now. But that is not how I think it happened. I just like to think of it like this: Since you brought up Eazy-E. Let’s say if there was no Eazy-E, how does that impact hip-hop? If you had no Eazy-E, you got no NWA, no Dr. Dre, no Ice Cube, no Tupac Death Row years . . .

Too $hort’s claim appears to be the first such ever made regarding Eric “Eazy-E” Wright’s passing. He was 30 at the time.

The Pimp Tape drops on Nov. 9.

