HHW Gaming: These Cheat Codes Will Aid You In Your Quest To Cop A PS5 or Xbox Series X

Trying to buy an Xbox Series X or PS5 is proving to be more difficult than the hardest level in any video game you have ever played in your life. But there are some cheat codes out there that could help you land that elusive next-gen console.

When retailers drop those links, you not only have to worry about beating actual people to a console but also the army of bots that are scooping them up at alarming rates. Retailers are trying their bests to accommodate gamers who want either a PS5 or Xbox Series X by using measures like CAPTCHA challenges or randomly dropping the purchase links to keep the scalpers and their bots guessing. Best Buy is also now emailing verification codes you need to input before purchasing either console to ensure the potential sale is not going to a bot.

Those are all good measures, but they are proving to still not be enough in the ongoing battle to buy a PS5 or Xbox Series X. So what can you do to better your chances? Well, for starters, you should make accounts for retailers like PlayStation, Microsoft, Best Buy, Target, Walmart, and Gamestop and input all of your information. That will give you a leg up on the competition, and with your purchase info entered, you can checkout quicker. Plus, it gives retailers a chance to email when they will be getting more stock giving you a fair warning of when to prep yourself for a drop.

You can also follow these accounts on Twitter and turn on your notifications. They have been instrumental in helping gamers get their hands on a PS5 or Xbox Series X without having to pay over retail price.

We will continue to supply updates on PS5, and Xbox Series X restocks, so keep it locked on Hip-Hop Wired.

Photo: ED JONES / Getty