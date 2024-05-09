Subscribe
News

Cuba Gooding Jr. Addresses Producer Lil Rod’s Allegations, Says He’s An “Easy Target”

The producer who worked on Diddy's latest album also claimed that Gooding Jr. groped him, and now the Hollywood actor is responding to those allegations, claiming Jones is looking for money and that he is an easy target because of past claims made against him.

Published on May 9, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

HipHopWired Featured Video
CLOSE
Virgin TV British Academy Television Awards.Date: Sunday 14 May 2017.Venue: Royal Festival Hall, London.Host: Sue Perkins.-.Area: RED CARPET

Source: Jonny Birch / Getty / Cuba Gooding Jr.

Cuba Gooding Jr. is finally addressing those eyebrow-raising allegations of sexual assault by producer Rodney “Lil Rod” Smith.

Page Six reports that Cuba Gooding Jr. revealed he was stunned to learn that his name was pulled in the whirlwind of accusations currently swirling around Diddy, aka The Diddler.

The actor’s name was part of Lil Rod’s lawsuit, which he filed against the Bad Boy general in February. In it, he claimed that while he attended one of Diddy’s infamous parties, he was drugged and raped, and touched inappropriately by the music mogul, all claims Diddy has denied.

The producer who worked on Diddy’s latest album also claimed that Gooding Jr. groped him, and now the Hollywood actor is responding to those allegations, claiming Jones is looking for money and that he is an easy target because of past claims made against him.

Per Page Six:

In a new interview with Patrick Bet-David’s “The PBD Podcast,” Gooding revealed he was shocked to learn that he was named in Smith’s lawsuit against Combs.

“That’s the craziest thing,” he said. “I wake up in the morning. I turn on the ‘Today’ show [and hear] ‘Actor Cuba Gooding Jr. …’ Excuse me! You pull me into this?”

In fact, Gooding claims he’s only hung out with Diddy “two or three times,” including New Year’s Eve, when he listened to music on Diddy’s yacht with Smith.

“That was it, but this guy who’s suing him, is going after the money … I’m sure,” Gooding said. “And by the way, I don’t know P. Diddy’s life. I don’t know what he’s going through.

“We were acquaintances,” he insisted.

He said they first met in 2019 or 2020, when Gooding’s girlfriend, Claudine De Niro, introduced him to Diddy.

Gooding says he thinks Smith only dropped his name because of “the cases I’ve already went through.”

The Jerry Maguire star pleaded guilty to a forcible touching misdemeanor charge in 2022 for locking lips with a woman at a nightclub in 2018 without her consent.

As for Diddy, he’s been on the quiet front but most recently posted a video of himself on Instagram doing things like praying and standing on a beach with the wind whipping, insinuating that he is enduring the storm with one of Bishop T.D. Jakes’ sermons serving as the soundtrack.

RELATED TAGS

cuba gooding jr.

More from Hip-Hop Wired
Trending Stories
Drake
News

Drake “Responds” To Kendrick Lamar’s Diss “Euphoria” In Drake Fashion

Jayda Cheaves 1st Party Of The Year
News

Bankroll Freddie Found Guilty Of Multiple Gun & Drug Charges

Avengers: Endgame poster
News

‘Avengers’ Director Feels Marvel Films Are Flopping Due To Handheld Technology

Celebrity Sightings In Los Angeles - March 21, 2024
News

Kanye West Says ‘Vultures 2’ Will Feature Posthumous Takeoff Verse

Mercedes-Benz G-Class Electrifies Los Angeles World Premiere - Inside
News

Travis Scott’s Jordan “Jumpman Jack” To Drop At The End Of The Month

Rick Ross Champagne Moments video
News

Rick Ross Drops New Video For “Champagne Moments” Drake Diss

Celebrities Attend The 69th NBA All-Star Game - Inside
News

Kanye West Calls Out J. Cole For Apologizing To Kendrick Lamar

Celebrity Sightings In Los Angeles - May 13, 2023
News

Kanye West Apparently 2-Pieced The Wrong Man When Standing Up For His Wife

Hip-Hop Wired

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close