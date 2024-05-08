Subscribe
Diddy Posts Video Alluding To Enduring All His Legal Troubles

With TD Jakes on the voiceover.

Published on May 8, 2024

Diddy The Love Album

Source: Bad Boy Records / Bad Boy

Diddy is seemingly letting the world know he is keeping his head up regardless of all the scandals involving his name. He recently posted a video alluding to him enduring all his legal troubles.

As reported by Digital Music News, the embattled music mogul has kept a very low profile ever since he was accused of multiple acts of sexual misconduct and more. On Saturday, May 4, he posted a video that opens up with a camera shot moving down a white hallway as audio of Bishop TD Jakes saying “not hysterical, not frantic, not anxious, not fretful…but steady in the storm” plays. It then transitions into footage of Diddy hugging an unidentified individual and joining a prayer circle with his family. The closing scene shows The Love Album: Off the Grid rapper at the beach while it is raining hard, with his arms raised to the sky; it appears he is embracing the moment regardless of the harsh winds.

Though he doesn’t speak in the video, it is safe to assume the inclement weather is symbolic of all the legal issues he has been facing. On April 26, Diddy’s legal team filed a motion requesting that a sexual assault claim be dismissed because it was “brought under statutes that did not exist at the time the alleged misconduct occurred.” The victim, Joi Dickerson-Neal, claims Diddy drugged her and filmed their romantic encounter then later showed it to one of his friends. In essence, her claim was filed nearly 30 years after she says the incident occurred, and the New York State Revenge Porn Law was not passed until 2019.

You can watch Diddy’s Instagram post below.

