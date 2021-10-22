HHW Gaming: ‘Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition’ Launches Nov.11, Gamers React

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Rockstar Games is taking its sweet time with Grand Theft Auto: VI and hopes Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition will hold fans over.

*Update*

Friday (Oct.22), Rockstar Games shared the announcement trailer for Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition as well as details about the trio of remastered classic games, GTA III, Vice City, and San Andreas. Each of the games was remastered by Grove Street Games, giving each title a glossy facelift utilizing the Unreal Engine and a “completely rebuilt” lighting system plus a bevy of graphical enhancements.

Each game boasts improved shadows, weather, reflections, and upgraded character and vehicle models. Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition will launch digitally on Nov.11 and can be purchased for $59.99 for Nintendo Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S|X, and PC through the Rockstar Games Launcher. A physical edition will arrive on December 7, with iOS and Android mobile versions of the game coming first half of 2022.

Xbox Game Pass subscribers will be able to play Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas — The Definitive Edition on launch day. PS Now subscription owners can expect to boot up Grand Theft Auto III — The Definitive Edition on December 7.

Peep the announcement trailer as well as reactions in the gallery below.

Friday (Oct.8), Rockstar Games finally confirmed its worst kept secret that it is dropping remastered or, as it calls it, “definitive editions” of Grand Theft Auto 3, Vice City, and San Andreas. Rockstar Games dropped the news via its Twitter account, confirming rumors that have been floating for months, plus several leaks that revealed leaked logos, game achievements, and the game already receiving a rating in South Korea.

In the tweet thread that started with an announcement trailer, Rockstar Games wrote:

Later this month marks a very special anniversary for Rockstar Games: 20 years since the original release of Grand Theft Auto III.

In addition to carving a new path for the open-world genre, Grand Theft Auto III established Grand Theft Auto as a cultural phenomenon, alongside its two subsequent — and equally legendary — entries in the series, Grand Theft Auto: Vice City and Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas.

We’d like to extend a heartfelt thank you to all the Grand Theft Auto fans who have supported the games over the past two decades.

In honor of the upcoming anniversary, today we are excited to announce that all three games will be coming to current generation platforms later this year in Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition

The studio says the games “will feature across-the-board upgrades including graphical improvements and modern gameplay enhancements for all three titles, while still maintaining the classic look and feel of the originals.” The updated games will be available PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC (via the Rockstar Games Launcher) sometime “later this year,” according to Rockstar Games. Rockstar Games will be removing existing versions of all three games from online game stores to make way for the updated versions.

While this news is exciting, it’s still not what gamers want to hear from Rockstar Games. They want to know what’s the deal with GTA VI.

The highly-anticipated follow-up to GTA V (which is also getting remastered for PS5 and Xbox Series X) has trended on Twitter numerous times due to angry fans wanting to know some details on the game. Rockstar Games is notorious for keeping game details close to its vest, so don’t expect anything to leak about that game at all.

Rockstar Games probably hoped the announcement of Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition would quiet the noise, but it only added to it.

You can peep the good and bad reactions to the game’s announcement in the gallery below.

Photo: SOPA Images / Getty