HHW Gaming: Rockstar Finally Confirms It Is Working ‘GTA 6,’ Twitter Reacts To The Latest Development

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

We knew it was coming, and finally, Rockstar Games has acknowledged that GTA 6 is in development.

Grand Theft Auto V has moved over 155 million copies, brought in billions of dollars making it one of the most financially successful forms of entertainment ever made, and continues to be a cash cow for Rockstar Games thanks to GTA Online. So it’s pretty understandable that the game studio is taking its sweet time making GTA 6.

In a recent blog post, Friday (Feb.4), while giving an update on new things coming to GTA Online plus updates on the next-gen versions of GTA V, Rockstar Games finally confirmed GTA 6 is in development did not share a release date.

Per Rockstar Studios

With the unprecedented longevity of GTAV, we know many of you have been asking us about a new entry in the Grand Theft Auto series. With every new project we embark on, our goal is always to significantly move beyond what we have previously delivered — and we are pleased to confirm that active development for the next entry in the Grand Theft Auto series is well underway. We look forward to sharing more as soon as we are ready, so please stay tuned to the Rockstar Newswire for official details.

We’re still in limbo when it comes to GTA 6, but this is still significant news and could signal the game is very far along. As expected, GTA 6 immediately began trending on Twitter, and this time because we finally heard from the studio about the game.

LOL, we are positive the game will arrive before 2038.

Pretty much.

You can peep more reactions to Rockstar Games confirming what we already knew about GTA 6 in the gallery below.

—

Photo: Mario Tama / Getty