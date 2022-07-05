DJ Drama ft. Fabolous, Benny The Butcher, Jim Jones & Capella Grey “Forever,” Millyz “Spiral” & More | Daily Visuals 7.5.22

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

DJ Drama has been on his grind this year dropping off Gangsta Grillz projects with the likes of Jim Jones and Dreamville, and now the DJ from Philly and based in The A returns with some NYC flavor that the block is sure to appreciate.

Releasing some new visuals for his latest single, “Forever,” Drama recruits the talents of Fabolous, Benny The Butcher, Jim Jones ad Capella Grey in which they hold down the block before strolling through China Town flossing all kinds of frozen water under the bright lights of Manhattan.

Elsewhere, Millyz keeps on living the life he’s dreamed of and in his clip for “Spiral” kicks it in a luxurious mansion with an exotic young lady who turns out to be the op sent on a mission to set him up. Them be the breaks, b.

Check out the rest of today’s drops and some joints you might’ve missed over the weekend including work from Kitty Gata featuring Method Man, Peso Peso, and more.

DJ DRAMA FT. FABOLOUS, BENNY THE BUTCHER, JIM JONES & CAPELLA GREY – “FOREVER”

MILLYZ – “SPIRAL”

KITTY GATA FT. METHOD MAN – “HEAD SHOT”

PESO PESO – “SAUCE ME UP”

G HERBO FT. ROWDY REBEL – “DRILL”

KING LIL JAY, PAPER DA GREAT & BIG CHRIS – “GO CRAZY”

B.O.B – “SCENIC ROUTE”

MOZZY FT. EST GEE – “LURKIN”

JACKBOY – “PURSUE MY DREAMS”

NBA YOUNGBOY – “FEEL GOOD”