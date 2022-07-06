HHW Gaming: Diana Taurasi & Sue Bird Headline GameStop Exclusive ‘NBA 2K23 WNBA Edition

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Tuesday (Jul.5), 2K announced the return of the Jordan Challenge with the announcement of the Michael Jordan and first-ever Championship Edition NBA 2K23. Now, the ladies got next with the NBA 2K23 WNBA Edition.

Diana Taurasi & Sue Bird Share NBA 2K23 WNBA Edition Cover.

Wednesday (Jul.6) 2K had more news to share about NBA 2K23, announcing its second WNBA cover for the no.1 selling basketball video game franchise. Last year, Chicago Sky superstar Candace Parker owned the cover by herself. This year two WNBA icons will share that duty.

Phoenix Mercury’s two-time Kia WNBA Finals MVP, three-time WNBA Champion, WNBA all-time leading scorer, and five-time Olympic gold medalist Diana Taurasi and Seattle Storm’s four-time WNBA Champion, thirteen-time WNBA All-Star, WNBAall-time assists leader, and five-time Olympic gold medalist, Sue Bird, grace the cover of NBA 2K23 WNBA Edition.

NBA 2K23 WNBA Edition will be sold exclusively at GameStop locations in the US and Canada and is the second time in NBA 2K franchise history to celebrate WNBA athletes.

“It really is an incredible feeling to see your hard work memorialized on the cover of a game like NBA 2K23,” said Taurasi. “There are so many kids that dream of pursuing a professional basketball career, and they can now also dream of being on the NBA 2K cover, whether they want to play in the NBA or WNBA.”

NBA 2K Is Partnering With The Two WNBA Stars To Donate Money To Every Kid Sports

Along with the cover announcement, NBA 2K partnered with the two WNBA stars and donated $100,000 to Every Kid Sports. The nonprofit organization provides youth across the country access to youth basketball programs.

“It’s an incredible feeling to see myself on the cover of a video game that has such a cultural impact,” said Bird. “And by partnering with NBA 2K and Every Kid Sports, Diana and I have the opportunity to open doors to hundreds of young girls in this country who want to express themselves on the court. I’m honored to be on the cover and even more honored to use my legacy to provide these opportunities for the next generation.

“This partnership with 2K and the phenomenal athletes involved is an exciting opportunity for our organization,” said Natalie Hummel, Executive Director and Co-Founder of Every Kid Sports. “We are truly humbled by their support and commitment to our mission to close the gap in access to recreational youth sports. I look forward to working together towards our goal of increased equity in sports by providing a pathway for underserved girls to reap the benefits of play.”

2K Is Looking To Capitalize off Last Year’s Momentum From The First WNBA Cover

Last year’s WNBA cover featuring Parker was well received by many when it was announced. 2K is hoping to continue that trend with the announcement of Bird and Taurasi gracing the cover of this year’s edition of the game.

“The response to NBA 2K’s first WNBA Edition last year was overwhelmingly positive and a testament to the W’s growing audience and prominence,” said Alfie Brody, Vice President of Global Marketing Strategy at 2K. “Sue Bird and Diana Taurasi have achieved greatness both individually and together, cementing their status as two of the best players in the WNBA’s history.”

NBA 2K23 WNBA Edition will include Sue Bird and Diana Taurasi’s WNBA jerseys as in-game bonus content. Keep it locked on Hip-Hop Wired for more cover news, pricing, and preorder info on July 7.

Photo: 2K / NBA 2K23 WNBA Edition