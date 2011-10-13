Maya Angelou To Appear On Common’s “The Dreamer, The Believer” Album



Maya Angelou On Common’s Album

Common is still prepping for his Warner Bros Records debut and locking down a critically acclaimed poet for the project.

As previously reported Common left Universal Records after 10 years and will release his “The Dreamer, The Believer” album in November.

Now he’s speaking out on his upcoming release and revealing that Maya Angelou will be a part of .

He tells The Boombox,

“It’s incredible! I met Maya Angelou, it was a benefit I was doing for this foundation, it was this poet that was supposed to do it and he didn’t do it, so my mother told somebody who worked on my team ‘Why don’t we see if we can get in touch with Maya Angelou,’ and then out of nowhere she [Maya] was like, ‘OK, I’ll do it.’ So she did it and we’ve been cool ever since.”

The album’s first single “Ghetto Dreams” featuring Nas and produced by No I.D., was released earlier this month.

Common was recently spotted shooting the video for the track.