Method Man Apologizes To Beyoncé & Destiny’s Child Over Sour Encounter

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

If you haven’t been tuning into Math Hoffa‘s My Expert Opinion podcast, you’ve been missing out on some good sh*t. Method Man and his recent appearance on the show was packed full of standout moments.

Having interviewed many of your favorite OG rappers, Math’s gotten some pretty dope stories and opinions out of the likes of Fat Joe, Bizarre of D12, and more recently Method Man. After revealing that he was ready to put his hands on Joe Budden about a decade ago, we’ve got a new clip in which Johnny Blaze apologizes to the original Destiny’s Child group for a brief encounter he had with the iconic R&B group almost two decades ago.

Sitting in the barber’s chair across from Math Hoffa and his folks, Method recalls how he ran into the “Say My Name” singers at the MOBO Awards in 2004 (where Janet Jackson got the Icon Award), and things didn’t exactly go as he had hoped. Admitting that this was at a time when he was in his “low self-esteem era,” Method remembered that he approached them and said “Hi” but apparently none of the young ladies acknowledged his greetings nor even looked at him.

“Now, my ass, in my head, with my low self-esteem is like, ‘Oh, they just sh*tted on me,’ When in fact they didn’t even hear me. It was so loud in that mutha*cka,” Meth explained.

That wasn’t the end of it though.

“Afterward, Rockwilder, he was gonna do the “Bootylicious” song for them. He comes over, he’s talking to them. He’s like, ‘Y’all know Meth?’ And they put they hands out to shake, and I kept my hand here and was like, ‘Go head with that Hollywood sh*t.’ To this day, that shit hurt my heart, because neither Kelly, Beyoncé or Michelle ever did any-f*cking-thing to me. You know? But me being so miserable, and in that f*cking moment, I felt like they wasn’t treating me like I should’ve been treated. Who am I to think that about these girls? They here to promote themselves and break records and things of that nature. And it was not about me, it was about Janet-f*cking-Jackson.”

Christ on crutches, Meth! Still, Method seems to have been carrying that for a minute so took the opportunity to look into the camera to say, “I apologize to Beyoncé. I apologize to Kelly Rowland and Michelle. Y’all did not deserve that. At all.”

Props to Meth for owning up to his mistake.

Check out Meth reminisce about the encounter at around the 8:30 mark and let us know your thoughts on the matter in the comment section below.

—

Photo: Getty