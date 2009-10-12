CLOSE
J.R. Writer Reportedly Shot In The Leg

Dipset affiliate J.R. Writer was reportedly shot last night in the Bronx.  Reports were leaked last night via his twitter page which read,

“Thank the Lord I’m Alive, they tried to kill ya boy.”

His brother Fred Money also tweeted,

“Smoking a blunt outside da hospital on  my #iDontGiveAFu*k type Shyte!”

J.R. Writer first made noise when he was featured on Cam’ron and Juelz Santana albums on tracks like “Squalie,” “Byrd Call,” and “Grill’ Em.”  He also received street acclaim for his Writer’s Block mixtape series and has recorded several official album for Koch and Baby Grande including History In the Making.

Hip-Hop Wired will keep you posted as the story develops.

