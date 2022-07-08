Twitter Experimenting With “CoTweets” Feature, Allows Multiple Users To Co-Author Tweets

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Again, we want an edit button, but Twitter keeps giving us other features its users are not requesting. The latest new feature being tested by Twitter is called “CoTweets.”

Twitter Says Cotweets Are A Way For Authors To Share The Spotlight

Per TechCrunch, Twitter is testing its newest idea that will allow users to come together to co-author tweets. A select number of user accounts from the US, Canada, and Korea already have access to Twitter’s latest experiment.

According to the social media giant, it will monitor those accounts during the testing phase to see how users utilize the new feature and will later determine if it’s worth keeping.

“We’re experimenting with CoTweet as a way for two authors to share the spotlight, showcase their contributions, and engage with more people. This limited-time experiment allows select accounts in Canada, Korea, and the US to send invites to CoTweet with another account,” Twitter announced in a blog post.

How It Works

TechCrunch reports that users with access to the feature will see it in the tweet composer and will invite them to “tweet together with CoTweets.”

Users will also be able to invite other users to share ownership of a tweet with you, and if they accept the tweet, it will show they are a co-author.

Per TechCrunch:

Twitter notes that you can invite another account to share ownership of a tweet with you. If they accept, a CoTweet will be created showing both of you as co-authors. If you select someone to share ownership of a tweet with you, they’ll receive a request that they can choose to either accept or decline. You can send CoTweet invites to people that follow you and have public accounts. In addition, since only two authors can appear on a CoTweet’s header at once, you can only invite one co-author per CoTweet.

Twitter says if you received and accepted a CoTweet invitation and later change your mind about wanting to be a co-author of that CoTweet, you can revoke the CoTweet once it’s published. The CoTweet will then become a regular tweet by the original author.

Other Features Twitter Is Exploring

Last month Twitter announced a feature called Notes that will “essentially bring long-form writing to the social media platform.” There is also that legendary edit button too that Twitter says is coming.

Photo: SOPA Images / Getty