Drake Talks With Funkmaster Flex About Serena Williams, Jay-Z & Pusha T [Audio]

Drake Speaks To Funk Flex [On Wayne Dissing Jay-Z on “It’s Good”, Pusha T Taking Shots At Him & More] “Pusha T Has To Be More Direct If He’s Dissing Me”

Drake’s new album Take Care drops on November 15th and in a discussion with Funkmaster Flex on Hot 97 FM, Drizzy answers every question he can while sounding very confident in the piece of work he’s about to drop.

Flex grills the Young Money spitter on his involvement with Serena Williams, his opinion on the Lil Wayne/Jay-Z “competitiveness” and whether he thinks Pusha T’s line was a jab. Aubrey said he didn’t take the line as a diss but he is ready for whatever.

When asked about the shots being taken at him by rappers and the media Drake sounded poised, and might we say a little vengeful as he eluded to the fact that a bunch of questions will be answered on his album’s release date.

The new single, featuring Nicki Minaj is called “Make Me Proud” and Drake says that it was formed when one of his fans asked for something from him reminiscent of “Best I Ever Had.”

Check out the interview with Flex below.