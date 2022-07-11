Ye aka Kanye West Opening YZYSPLY Retail Stores

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Kanye West is sticking his Yeezy’s into the retail world. The “Power” rapper has reportedly applied for a trademark to potential open YZYSPLY retail stores.

According to TMZ, Ye and his lawyers have filed to trademark “YZYSPLY” for online ordering services, an online retail store and for brick and mortar retail stores. That sounds like the natural evolution of the Yeezy Supply website which hypebeasts are surely familiar since many have caught L’s trying to catch the forever quickly selling out Ye apparel and merchandise.

The filing also reportedly covers apparel like underwear, shirts, socks and other athletic wear, read: kicks and streetwear.