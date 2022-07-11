Lil Baby’s Security Guard Shoves Fan Off Stage During Rapper’s Fesitval Performance

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Lil Baby’s security guard takes his job very seriously and is not here for anyone hopping on the stage during the rapper’s performances.

Lil Baby’s Security Guard Put Fans On Notice

A fan got shoved into next year by Lil Baby’s security during the rapper’s performance at a festival in Switzerland earlier this week.

As expected, a fan in attendance at the Openair Frauenfeld Festival caught the incident in 4K that showed someone hopping on the stage during Lil Baby’s set.

Before the stage hopper attempted to interact with the rapper, his security quickly pushed him off the stage, sending him flying into a barricade. TMZ claims the security guard does work for the “Drip Too Hard” crafter.

It remains a mystery if the fan sustained any severe injuries, but you can bet your bottom dollar if he did. A lawsuit is probable.

The Lil Baby incident came after Roddy Rich appeared to put feet on a concertgoer at the same festival who dared to step foot on the stage while he was performing. Rich allegedly got his licks in while the fan was pinned down by security.

Even Cardi B had an incident while performing overseas. A video is making its rounds on social media showing her reacting to someone trying to grab the microphone out of her hand. The Bronx rapper hopped on Twitter to deny any fisticuffs went down between her and fan, tweeting, “It wasn’t NO FIGHT!”

Fans running up on stage during performances isn’t new, but it does seem to be happening more frequently as of late.

If you have that idea in your head while attending a festival, or a concert, you better be prepared to have hands and feet put on you.

We at Hip-Hop Wired don’t condone violence, but we’re just putting that out there.

Photo: Paul Morigi / Getty