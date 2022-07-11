SUPREME Cancels Bullet Hole Vans Release Because DUH

CLOSE
While streetwear is often at odds with political correctness SUPREME is showing they have a heart. They have canceled their Bullet Hole Vans collaboration.
As spotted on High Snobiety the New York City label is putting these feet pieces on ice indefinitely. Originally slated for a Thursday, July 7th roll out SUPREME tapped artist Nate Lowman to remix their Old Skool and SK8-HI silhouettes. The shoes featured bullet hole graphics on the upper panel and the midsole. These selections were not only featured on SUPREME’s website but also on their social media channels. But last week the release was scrubbed from all their online outlets.
While neither brand has revealed why the sneakers have disappeared, it seems to be a safe assumption that SUPREME is being sensitive to the recent tragic events in America. Over the last couple of months several mass shootings have occurred throughout the country with one just happening this month on July 4 during an Independence Day parade in Highland Park, Illinois.
The SUPREME Bullet Hole Vans have yet to reappear on resale sites such as StockX, Grailed or eBay. But when they do expect to pay top dollar as these shoes may never be formally released.
Photo: SUPREME
MORE FROM HIP-HOP WIRED