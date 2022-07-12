HHW Gaming: Teyon Games ‘RoboCop: Rogue City’ First Gameplay Trailer Gives Us Hope

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Based on the gameplay reveal trailer, Robocop: Rogue City might be the game featuring the cyborg cop we have been waiting for.

RoboCop: Rogue City Looks L I T

It’s been a year since Teyon Games first announced it was working on a new video game featuring Robocop and gave us a teaser trailer that didn’t show off too much. Well, that was then. This is now. We got our first gameplay trailer, and listen, RoboCop: Rogue City looks L I T.

The nearly two-minute trailer comprises in-game cutscenes and gameplay and showcases for the first time what a first-person shooter featuring Alex Murphy looks like, and it’s promising.

RoboCop deals out his brand of justice throughout Old and New Detroit, which is currently experiencing a massive crime wave. We see RoboCop take out thugs using his custom full automatic hand cannon, lock on to them using his signature targeting system, and even chuck some baddies using his brute strength.

Of course, RoboCop’s foe, ED:209, makes an appearance in the game, and the killer cyborg looks fantastic.

Rogue City is Teyon’s latest attempt at bringing 80s nostalgia into video game form. The company made a valiant attempt with Terminator: Resistance after the mess that was Rambo: The Video Game.

Based on what we have seen so far, it would appear that Teyon has learned from all of its mistakes from its previous games and is poised to deliver us THEE superior RoboCop experience with Rogue City.

Robocop has had many lives in the video game world, most recently in Mortal Kombat 11 as an extremely lackluster DLC character, but Teyon is looking to fix all of that.

RoboCop: Rogue City arrives on PS5, Xbox Series X, and PC via Steam on June 2023. Step into the gameplay trailer below and prepare to be impressed.

—

Photo: Nacon/Teyon Games / RoboCop: Rogue City