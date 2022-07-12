Jill Biden Upsets The Latino Community By Comparing Them To “Tacos”

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Well, it looks like Joe Biden‘s wife Dr. Jill Biden just stepped in it as far as the Latino community is concerned.

On Monday (July 11), the current First Lady of the United States drew outrage from Latinos across the country when she used a stereotypical metaphor to describe Latino children in a speech she gave at the annual conference of UnidosUS (formerly known as the National Council of La Raza) in San Antonio, Texas. According to Reuters, Jill Biden’s speaking event was going accordingly until she decided to praise OG civil rights activist, Raul Yzaguirre only to refer to Latino’s “as unique as breakfast tacos” in her speech.

“Raul helped build this organization with the understanding that the diversity of this community, as distinct as the bodegas of the Bronx, as beautiful as the blossoms of Miami, and as unique as the breakfast tacos here in San Antonio, is your strength,” Biden Said.

Dios mio!

If there’s a lone Latino on her writing team that fool needs to get ejected out the paint for letting this slip past their radar. Just sayin.’ Continuing to fumble the message, Jill Biden went on to refer to “bodegas” as “bogedas” because, well, she doesn’t know what the hell she’s talking about. She’s a college professor by the way. You’d think she’d know better than to say something like this.

Naturally, Latinos across the board took to social media to call out Mrs. Biden for the slip-ups and The National Association of Hispanic Journalists also made their feelings known stating that Biden and her speech writers need to “better understand the complexities of our people.”

“We are not tacos. Our heritage as Latinos is shaped by a variety of diasporas, cultures and food traditions, and should not be reduced to a stereotype,” the association said in a statement.

Good thing she didn’t mention anything about Chihuahuas. Whew!

Between this gaffe, Hunter Biden out there allegedly hooked on rocks, and his job approval rating plummeting with every passing second, Joe Biden must be going through all the motions right now. Still, better him in the White House than the Insurrectionist-In-Chief.

How this weighs on the Latino community come the midterm elections and the 2024 Presidential race remains to be seen, but conservatives and far-right white nationalists are using these moments to sway Latinos away from the Democratic Party even though they had no problem seeing Latino families torn apart at the boarder and having brown children thrown in cages for months when Donald Trump was running the show. Hopefully Latinos won’t fall for the BS being spewed online and vote for people who will protect their families, liberties and freedom come election time.

Stay woke, mi gente.