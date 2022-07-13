Chrisean Rock Shows Off Blueface’s Face On Her New Tooth After Reconciliation

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Chrisean Rock and Blueface may be back together, but many are calling her latest act of devotion, desperate after she traded in her new smile for one that showed off her love for her boo.

Over the weekend, Chrisean Rock took to Instagram to show off her new tooth implant that features a headshot of Blueface after the rapper recently criticized her as “unreliable.”

“I did it for you Daddy blueee,” Rock captioned the Instagram video showing off her new smile.

Before updating her smile, the Baddies ATL reality star hopped on Twitter to not only explain why her behavior has been so erratic; but also show more love to her man. In the tweet, Rock shows her love by posting a video of the “Thottiana” rapper playing with money, as the viral TikTok Dr. Phil sound played in the background, letting fans know she plans to “stick beside him.”

“This why I took my tooth. He got [that] make a h*e go crazy d*ck,” Rock captioned the clip.

The ongoing saga between the two has been on the viral radar for months. Following Rock’s arrest for allegedly stealing Blueface’s Mercedes G-Wagon in an attempt to drive back to her hometown of Baltimore, the on-again, off-again couple has been nothing short of toxic entertainment. Their most recent wild night out that ended with Rock vomiting all over herself and the rapper’s 2022 Mercedes Maybach as shown in several clips posted to Blueface’s Instagram Stories.